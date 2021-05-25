Unanet

Battelle, Catahoula Resources Form Partnership to Accelerate Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage; Matt Vaughan Quoted

William McCormick May 25, 2021 News, Technology

Battelle and Catahoula Resources announced on Tuesday that the two companies have formed a partnership to develop solutions for the capture, transport and sequestration of carbon dioxide produced at ethanol facilities in Nebraska. 

“Battelle has a long history in geologic carbon sequestration and views it as a technology to make a real difference in mitigating CO2 emissions,” said Matt Vaughan, executive vice president of Contract Research at Battelle. 

Catahoula and Battelle plan to design and build multiple low-cost storage options either onsite or close to existing ethanol plants where the geology proves to be favorable. Nebraska ethanol producers can benefit from nearby low-cost storage options, eliminating added pipeline expenses or the uncertainty in delivering CO2 to out-of-state storage networks. 

“Catahoula’s ability to move quickly and deliver large energy projects cost-effectively fits well with Battelle’s technical expertise and ability to minimize and manage long term subsurface storage risk through the injection phase and until closure,” Vaughan added.

