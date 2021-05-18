CISA Creates Working Group to Secure Space Systems Infrastructure; Brandon Wales Quoted

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has established a working group dedicated to the protection of space systems that contribute to the U.S. critical infrastructure.

The Space Systems Critical Infrastructure Working Group combines industry and government expertise to develop risk reduction strategies for these space systems, CISA said Thursday.

The group will perform its duties in alignment with the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council's framework. These duties include identifying services and products that boost the security of commercial space systems.

Jim Platt, chief of strategic defense initiatives at CISA, and John Galer, assistant vice president for national security space at the Aerospace Industries Association, will co-chair the working group.

“This cross-sector working group will lay the foundation for our collective defense against the threats we face today and in the future," said Brandon Wales, acting director of CISA.