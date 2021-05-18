Unanet

CISA Creates Working Group to Secure Space Systems Infrastructure; Brandon Wales Quoted

Nichols Martin May 18, 2021 News, Technology

CISA Creates Working Group to Secure Space Systems Infrastructure; Brandon Wales Quoted
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has established a working group dedicated to the protection of space systems that contribute to the U.S. critical infrastructure. 

The Space Systems Critical Infrastructure Working Group combines industry and government expertise to develop risk reduction strategies for these space systems, CISA said Thursday.

The group will perform its duties in alignment with the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council's framework. These duties include identifying services and products that boost the security of commercial space systems.

Jim Platt, chief of strategic defense initiatives at CISA, and John Galer, assistant vice president for national security space at the Aerospace Industries Association, will co-chair the working group.

“This cross-sector working group will lay the foundation for our collective defense against the threats we face today and in the future," said Brandon Wales, acting director of CISA.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

BlueHalo

BlueHalo Supports Expansion of Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker attended a ribbon-cutting event at the James A. Lane Boys and Girls Club in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday to recognize Team ECHO’s (Empowering Children in Huntsville Operation), one of Leadership Greater Huntsville’s small groups, in its completion of a multipurpose addition. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved