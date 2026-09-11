Pentagon is seeking AI tools that combine video, imagery, radar, sensor and intelligence data

Desired capabilities include computer vision, predictive analytics, semantic technologies and knowledge graphs

Tools must deliver data within five seconds, with a two-second objective

The Department of War is seeking artificial intelligence-based software tools that can integrate data from multiple sources to provide continuously updated information on space and missile threats to support time-sensitive operational decisions.

With less than two weeks until the Sept. 24 GovCon event, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit will bring together intelligence community leaders and industry partners to discuss how data, AI, cyber capabilities and secure information-sharing are shaping intelligence operations. Save your seat now !

What Capabilities Does the Department Seek?

According to a solicitation issued by the Defense Innovation Unit, the department is looking for tools that can process data from sources including live video, satellite imagery, radar, sensors, geospatial information and classified intelligence reports. Desired capabilities include AI and machine learning, computer vision, predictive analytics, semantic technologies and knowledge graphs.

The tools should provide human-readable visualizations and machine-to-machine interfaces for command-and-control workflows. The solicitation sets a five-second threshold for data arrival to display or query with a two-second objective. The capabilities should also handle normal data flows of about 20 to 30 MB per minute and bursts of up to roughly 5 GB per minute.

The department also wants the tools to detect, classify and attribute threats and provide high-confidence notifications involving closely spaced or co-located objects, including when data is degraded.

What Are the Security Requirements?

The requested capabilities must support classified data protection, controlled unclassified information management and access controls for multi-partner operations. Proposed architectures should be containerized and cloud-native and comply with NIST SP 800-171.

The tools should also be able to store and retrieve multiple years of data for historical, real-time and post-event analysis.

Eligible vendors must be able to obtain and maintain a Facility Security Clearance and assign personnel with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearances for the agreement’s duration.

How Will Vendors Participate?

U.S. and international vendors can submit proposals individually or through teaming arrangements. Vendors selected for Phase 2 will receive additional information for their pitches and must provide a rough order of magnitude cost breakdown.

Companies are expected to demonstrate their capabilities in an unclassified test environment. The commercial solutions opening process may lead to a follow-on production agreement or contract without further competitive procedures if the prototype project is successfully completed.

Responses are due Sept. 24.