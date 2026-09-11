DHS S&T launched Ready, Set…ID the Biothreat, an AI prize challenge for biological threat detection algorithms

The three-stage competition offers finalists prize awards totaling up to $999,990 through Oct. 2026

Eligible U.S. innovators, companies, academics and labs may submit entries by the Oct. 14 deadline

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, or DHS S&T, has opened Ready, Set…ID the Biothreat, a three-stage competition offering up to $999,990 in prizes for U.S. innovators who can build artificial intelligence algorithms to quickly spot biological threats.

DHS S&T said Wednesday the AI-Assisted Algorithmic Biodetection Prize Challenge is looking for algorithmic approaches to detect biological threats within environmental metagenomic datasets, distinguishing threat signals from harmless background noise to provide explainable results for rapid emergency response. Submissions are due Oct. 14.

As DHS expands its AI initiatives, from prize challenges to threat detection, stay ahead of the agency’s evolving technology priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Hear opening keynote insights from Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar and connect with top agency leaders driving AI, data fusion and operational modernization across DHS. Secure your spot now !

How Will the Competition Be Structured and Judged?

The competition will unfold in three stages: proposal evaluation, prototype development and final blinded validation. Eligible competitors must deliver explainable, confidence-scored results to guide follow-on analysis and emergency response efforts.

Open to U.S. citizens aged 18 and older alongside domestic businesses, academic institutions and national laboratories, the challenge allows all participants to retain full ownership of their pre-existing intellectual property. Complete rules, technical specifications and entry procedures are available through the official DHS portal.

Why Is DHS Prioritizing AI-Assisted Biodetection Now?

Pedro Allende , the department’s under secretary for science and technology, emphasized that the investment reflects the department’s broader push to strengthen the nation’s ability to recognize emerging biological risks and protect the public, agriculture, critical infrastructure and the economy.

“DHS is investing in next-generation tools that can strengthen the nation’s ability to recognize emerging biological risks and protect the American people, agriculture, critical infrastructure, and the economy,” Allende said.