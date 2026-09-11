OneGov agreement with OpenAI will last for 27 months starting on Oct. 1, 2026

Agencies will receive a 50 percent discount on token-based ChatGPT model usage

The agreement does not require platform-access fees, minimum orders or spending commitments

The General Services Administration has reached a 27-month OneGov agreement with OpenAI that will provide government agencies discounted, consumption-based access to ChatGPT models, with the offer scheduled to start Oct. 1, 2026.

What Will Government Users Receive?

The agreement cuts token-based usage costs for ChatGPT models by 50 percent, covering both standard offerings and those authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. No platform-access fee applies and agencies face no minimum order or spending commitments.

Training and enablement resources are also part of the deal for agencies rolling out or integrating the tools, with GSA’s AI terms and conditions applying to help protect government data.

Who Can Access the Offering?

The agreement is available to federal, state, local and tribal governments, with federal eligibility covering executive, legislative and judicial agencies. Access will be available through direct purchases, resellers and supported cloud marketplaces. Agencies can also use GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule to procure the offering after it takes effect.

The OpenAI agreement follows other OneGov arrangements that GSA has reached with AI and technology companies, including CORAS , which received discounted pricing for agentic AI tools under its own agreement with the agency, and Snowflake , which provides agencies with discounted access to data and cloud services under negotiated pricing terms.

The OpenAI deal, which aligns with the White House’s America’s AI Action Plan, is the first agreement under the latest phase of GSA’s OneGov AI strategy. The 27-month offer is expected to provide agencies with more than two years of stable pricing at discounted rates.

Why Is GSA Expanding OneGov AI Deals?

GSA said OneGov has generated an estimated $1.68 billion in federal cost savings since the program began, with about $1.4 billion from AI-related agreements. This translates to roughly 3.5 million federal employees getting access to AI tools.