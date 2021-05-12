Deep Labs, Snowflake Form Partnership to Prevent Government Fraud; CEO Scott Edington Quoted

Deep Labs

Deep Labs announced on Wednesday a partnership with a data cloud company Snowflake . The partnership aims to assist federal agencies to prevent and mitigate fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement. It will provide the public sector with a holistic means to modernize the detection of waste of taxpayer dollars.

“By working with Snowflake’s Data Cloud and insights from Deep Labs, federal agencies can securely deploy AI utilizing all kinds of data – public, proprietary, and agency data. As Deep Labs has already demonstrated with multiple federal agency clients, we have the potential to reduce waste wherever payments occur,” commented Scott Edington , CEO of Deep Labs.

Deep Lab’s AI persona-based intelligence incorporates data to create an innovative understanding of how good and bad actors behave over time. The system is based on multi-dimensional and contextual relationship signals.

The personas honed in the private sector are now customized and applied to public sector scenarios. The goal of the technology is to prevent fraud before it occurs. The results from those personas improve with faster access to increased data.

Snowflake brings the partnership a robust platform that enables the performance, scale, elasticity and security that government agencies require. Federal customers benefit from more detailed and faster data signals on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.

When paired with Snowlake’s secure data-sharing technology and scalability, Deep Labs; AI analytical layer will empower federal customers to identify and eliminate fraud, waste and abuse in ways they never have before.

“With this partnership, Deep Labs and Snowflake can deliver complementary capabilities and relationships. Government agencies need better fraud detection tools to preserve public trust. Together Snowflake Data Cloud and Deep Labs can help the government make effective use of their own data, in combination with external data to better combat fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement,’ added Ted Girard Snowflake’s Public Sector sr. regional vice president.

About Deep Labs

Deep Labs is an artificial intelligence platform company providing solutions for fraud, risk, marketing, customer analytics and propensity. Deep Labs’ cutting-edge, persona-based intelligence technology is used by leading financial services corporations and the public sector. Deep Labs was named Company of the Year in 2019 in the Golden Bridge Awards Artificial Intelligence Category.