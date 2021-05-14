DISA Launches Zero Trust Reference Architecture; Brandon Iske, Joe Brinker Quoted

Zero Trust Reference Architecture

The Defense Information Systems Agency has unveiled the Pentagon’s first zero trust reference architecture that seeks to protect critical assets from threat actors by embedding security throughout the network.

DISA said Thursday it worked on the reference architecture in collaboration with the DOD chief information officer, National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command.

“The intent and focus of zero-trust frameworks is to design architectures and systems to assume breach, thus limiting the blast radius and exposure of malicious activity,” said Brandon Iske, security enablers portfolio chief engineer at DISA.

Joe Brinker, Security Enablers Portfolio manager at DISA, said Joint Interoperability Test Command and DISA’s Architecture and Standards Engineering Office also helped develop the reference architecture.

“Moving forward, DISA will continue to partner with DoD components in planning the implementation of ZT across the department and the development of ZT-aligned enterprise capabilities,” Brinker added.

