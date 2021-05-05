NGA Deputy Director Stacey Dixon Wins 2021 Wash100 Popular Vote Standings; Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

Dr. Stacey Dixon, deputy director of the National Geospatial Agency (NGA)

After receiving more votes than anyone in the history of the Wash100 Award, Dr. Stacey Dixon, deputy director of the National Geospatial Agency (NGA), has won the 2021 Wash100 Vote Standings to cement herself as one of the most significant executives to the government contracting (GovCon) industry and federal sector.

Here are the final results for the elite leaders who were voted into the top ten in this year’s Wash100 Vote Standings:

Behind the best voting campaigns in Wash100 history, courtesy of NGA Director and two-time Wash100 Award recipient VADM Robert Sharp, Dixon received the majority of her votes in the final 72 hours of the voting and surged from 12th place into first place essentially overnight.

This year’s Wash100 voting season more than doubled the total number of votes submitted by the GovCon community in the eight-year history of the Wash100 Award.

“Over the years, we have seen shifting results but no previous year has seen this volume of participation and such a major shift towards the significant number of winners from the government versus the GovCon sector,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“The award aims to recognize already accomplished executives on what we feel they WILL do in the year to come. This a vote of confidence and maybe even a little extra pressure. On the heels of a pandemic that is a tall order of heightened expectation,” Garrettson added.

Visit Wash100.com to learn more about all 100 recipients of the 2021 Wash100 Award with Executive Mosaic’s exclusive profiles as well as all previous winners in the award’s prestigious eight-year history.

Executive Mosaic would like to thank everyone who voted and participated in this year’s Wash100 voting season. Everyone from the voters to the campaign managers to the 2021 Wash100 recipients themselves all played their part in making this the best year in Wash100 history.

The prestige for the Wash100 Award only continues to grow each year as a result of your involvement and Executive Mosaic is honored to present the most prestigious award in GovCon to our community.