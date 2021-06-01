CISA, FBI Issue Joint Advisory on Spearphishing Campaign Against Agencies, NGOs

CISA-FBI Joint Advisory

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are warning that a cyberthreat actor launched a spearphishing attack against government agencies, nongovernmental organizations (NGO) and intergovernmental organizations (IGO).

The threat actor used a compromised user account from email marketing software company Constant Contact to transmit phishing emails that seemed to originate from a U.S. government agency to over 7,000 accounts across about 350 agencies, NGOs and IGOs, the agencies said Friday.

“The emails contained a legitimate Constant Contact link that redirected to a malicious URL, from which a malicious ISO file was dropped onto the victim’s machine,” the advisory reads.

The ISO file contained the malicious Cobalt Strike Beacon implant “that calls back to attacker-controlled infrastructure and checks for additional commands to execute on the compromised system,” the document states.

CISA and the bureau called on critical infrastructure owners and operators to implement multifactor authentication, update all software, field endpoint and detection response tools, apply centralized log management for host monitoring and deploy signatures to block or detect inbound connection from Cobalt Strike servers and other post-exploitation tools, among other mitigation measures.

