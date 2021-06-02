DOD Releases Memorandum on Responsible AI; Kathleen Hicks Quoted

Kathleen Hicks Deputy Secretary DOD

The Department of Defense has released a memorandum designed to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence across the DOD, DOD News reported Tuesday.

The memorandum lays out a governance structure, oversight approaches, warfighter trust-building and other efforts to implement responsible AI use in the department.

The DOD must adopt an AI approach that is responsible, equitable, traceable, reliable and governable, according to the memorandum. The document also highlights the risk management and systems engineering approach needed for responsible AI implementation.

"As the Department of Defense embraces artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we adopt responsible behavior, processes and outcomes in a manner that reflects the department's commitment to its core set of ethical principles," Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, wrote in the memorandum that went out last week.