NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Announces Four New Senior Leadership Appointments

Bill Nelson Administrator NASA

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Thursday that the agency has made four new additions to its senior leadership team. Shahra Anderson Lambert has been appointed the senior advisor for Engagement. Bale Dalton will serve as the deputy chief of staff.

Bryan Gulley has joined NASA as a media relations specialist and Justin Weiss has become the agency’s deputy press secretary.

Lambert joins NASA as its senior advisor of Engagement following her term as the director of Strategic Initiatives for Nicole "Nikki" Fried, commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In addition, Lambert served as the regional director of Bill Nelson during his tenure as the senator of Florida.

Dalton also served as the military legislative assistant to Bill Nelson while he was Florida’s senator and as a foreign service officer at the Department of State working in the Office of Global Partnerships. Dalton is a commissioned naval officer and designated Naval Aviator, with multiple deployments in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

Bryan Gulley spent nearly two decades serving in the U.S. Senate before joining NASA in his new role. He’s also served as the communications director for the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and the Special Committee on Aging, holding the position under Nelson.

Justin Weiss also comes to NASA after serving as the director of Communications for Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Weiss has also held senior positions for Rational 360 to run campaigns for advocacy coalitions, trade associations, and nonprofits. He’s also worked in public affairs for Forbes Tate Partners and LNE Group.