New Bipartisan Bill Aims to Bolster Federal Cyber Workforce; Sen. Maggie Hassan Quoted

Nichols Martin June 28, 2021 News, Technology

Sen. Maggie Hassan

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, have presented a bill that aims to fortify the federal government's workforce of cyber professionals.

The Federal Cybersecurity Workforce Expansion Act would establish two cyber training programs: one with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the other with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Hassan's office said Friday.

The program with the VA would grant U.S. veterans the opportunity to undergo cybersecurity training. The other program would establish cyber apprenticeships at CISA.

“This bipartisan bill will also help address the workforce challenges in the veteran community by standing up a cyber-training program at the VA to help veterans secure good-paying, stable jobs,” Hassan said.

