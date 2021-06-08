Unanet

NIH Taps Queen’s University Belfast for Cancer Research Data Management Services

Carol Collins June 8, 2021 Contract Awards, News

NIH Confluence Project

The National Institutes of Health‘s (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI) has selected Queen’s University Belfast to help the agency collect and manage breast cancer data for a large research repository project, according to a special notice posted on SAM.gov.

NCI solicited data management support services from the Northern Ireland-based university as the institute aims to build a database of genome-wide association studies under the Confluence Project.

The agency determined a research consortium being developed by Queen’s University Belfast could serve as a key source of information about male breast cancer cases for inclusion in NCI’s planned repository.

NCI said it would award a firm-fixed-price contract for data collection, transfer, storage and access services with a cloud-based technology platform.

The Confluence Project will be built to handle data on more than 300,000 breast cancer cases and 300,000 controls across different races and ethnicities.

