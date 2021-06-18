NSA Publishes Report to Boost Security of Call Processing Systems

National Security Agency

The National Security Agency (NSA) has released a document to help organizations protect call processing systems from cyber threats. The report, titled “Deploying Secure Unified Communications/Voice and Video over IP Systems,” provides guidance on the security of Voice and Video over Internet Protocol (VVoIP) and Unified Communications (UC) systems.

Workplaces use VVoIP and UC systems to facilitate messaging, video conferencing and voice communications. NSA advises organizations to divide networks, limit device access, apply security patches as needed, encrypt media traffic and assess the security of devices before linking with networks.

The report also informs readers about the risks that may threaten VVoIP and UC systems if security measures are not applied. NSA also produced a smaller cybersecurity information sheet to complement the report and teach organizations steps to secure VVoIP and UC systems.