Unanet

DISA to Decommission Enterprise Defense Collaboration Tool as Pentagon Adopts Office 365 Cloud Service

Carol Collins July 9, 2021 News, Technology

DISA to Decommission Enterprise Defense Collaboration Tool as Pentagon Adopts Office 365 Cloud Service
Defense Information Systems Agency

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is set to terminate an enterprise collaboration tool on the Department of Defense's non-secure internet protocol router network starting Sept. 1st, in line with DOD's move to Microsoft Office 365 cloud infrastructure.

DISA said Wednesday that it will implement a phased approach for the Defense Collaboration Services (DCS) program decommissioning process and the DCS program office will limit performance and patching functions until deactivation.

The program's instant messaging and web conferencing applications will continue to run on the department's secure internet protocol router network through fiscal year 2023.

According to a fact sheet, common access cards secure the DCS system across the Pentagon's unclassified and classified networks.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

2020 Privacy

DHS Unveils Results of Last Year’s Privacy Tech Event; Arun Vemury Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has released results of a 2020 effort that demonstrated privacy protection technologies. DHS said Thursday that its 2020 Privacy Technology Demonstration aimed to showcase tools that can help maintain the privacy of people seen in visual media such as photos and videos.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved