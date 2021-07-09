DISA to Decommission Enterprise Defense Collaboration Tool as Pentagon Adopts Office 365 Cloud Service

Defense Information Systems Agency

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is set to terminate an enterprise collaboration tool on the Department of Defense's non-secure internet protocol router network starting Sept. 1st, in line with DOD's move to Microsoft Office 365 cloud infrastructure.

DISA said Wednesday that it will implement a phased approach for the Defense Collaboration Services (DCS) program decommissioning process and the DCS program office will limit performance and patching functions until deactivation.

The program's instant messaging and web conferencing applications will continue to run on the department's secure internet protocol router network through fiscal year 2023.

According to a fact sheet, common access cards secure the DCS system across the Pentagon's unclassified and classified networks.