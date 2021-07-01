Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Passes Away

Donald Rumsfeld Former Defense Secretary

Donald Rumsfeld, a two-time defense secretary, passed away Wednesday at the age of 88, DOD News reported.

Rumsfeld served as secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD) in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush, making him the country’s youngest and oldest individual to serve in the role.

He served as a congressman and a top aide to the president on defense-related matters. He became CEO of two Fortune 500 companies after six decades of public service.

Gen. Lloyd Austin, DOD secretary and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, issued a statement on Rumsfeld’s passing and accomplishments as a public servant.

“Mr. Rumsfeld had the singular distinction of holding that post for two non-consecutive tenures, serving as both the 13th Secretary of Defense and the 21st. He also served in the U.S. Navy in 1954-57 as a pilot and a flight instructor, and he continued his service as a reservist until 1975 when he became Secretary of Defense for the first time,” Austin said.

“Over the decades of his remarkable career, from Congress to the White House to the Pentagon, Secretary Rumsfeld was propelled by his boundless energy, probing intellect, and abiding commitment to serve his country. On behalf of the Department of Defense, I extend my deep condolences to his family and loved ones,” he added.