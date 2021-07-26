NASA Finishes High-Voltage Testing of Integrated Systems Onboard All-Electric X-57 Maxwell Aircraft

X-57 Aircraft

NASA has completed the high-voltage testing of its all-electric X-57 Maxwell aircraft at the agency's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California.

The test plugged an auxiliary power to the Emipircal Systems Aerospace-developed aircraft to ensure that all integrated systems could function as designed at full power, NASA said Friday.

The milestone saw the first time the X-57's propellers spun under electric power since Empirical Systems delivered the aircraft to NASA in October 2019.

With the high-voltage procedure now completed, the space agency will put the experimental aircraft through verification and validation testing next.

The X-57 project is aimed at helping regulators and the aviation industry in developing certification standards for urban air mobility vehicles and other electric aircraft.