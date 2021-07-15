Peraton Awarded $483M In Classified Contract Awards; Mike King Quoted

Peraton

Peraton announced on Thursday that the company received an additional $483 million in classified awards during the first six months of 2021. The contracts make up new and expanded work across space, intel, federal and cyber, and demonstrates Peraton's position as an important contractor for the federal government.

"Our increased depth of capabilities and resources as a $7 billion company enable Peraton to do the can't be done in support of the U.S. government's most sensitive national security missions," "We are committed to protecting the American people and our allies, and we are proud to continue serving as a trusted partner to our government customers,” commented Mike King, Peraton’s chief growth officer.

The company will leverage its deep technical talent and 80% cleared workforce to strengthen its ability to support important missions across the globe where failure is not unacceptable.

Peraton's innovative technology solutions, including cybersecurity, information operations, data analytics, hybrid cloud, mission-critical application development and advanced engineering, will greatly assist its government customers to solve complex and crucial challenges.

The additional classified awards builds upon Peraton’s recent success. In June, Peraton landed a potential five-year $500 million Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) contract initially awarded to Perspecta. ExecutiveBiz reported in June.

The June award requires Peraton to deliver enterprise information technology application development services has a one-year base period and four option years.

Peraton will create a modernized, central platform designed to transform the background investigation process. Services are under the direction of DCSA’s National Background Investigation Services Program Management Office.

“Federal agencies need a steady population of cleared and trusted workers to handle their most sensitive functions. With nearly 20,000 of our employees holding clearances, we know the importance of having a modern system that balances efficiency, security and speed so that federal employees and contractors can focus on protecting the nation,” stated Jeff Bohling, president of Peraton’s Defense Solutions sector.