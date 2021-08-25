DOD Picks Army Supercomputing Research as One of FY 2022 Frontier Projects; Luis Bravo Quoted

Army Supercomputing Research

The Department of Defense (DOD) has selected a U.S. Army supercomputing project that seeks to study and demonstrate large-scale simulations of gas turbine engines as part of the High-Performance Computing Modernization Program.

The proposal from Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM ARL) and the Naval Air Warfare Center is one of the four Frontier Projects that DOD picked in the Foundational Research and Engineering Category for fiscal year 2022, the service said Tuesday.

Luis Bravo from DEVCOM ARL and Russell Powers from the Naval Air Warfare Center will lead the project as primary investigators.

Researchers intend to build a digital twin of a gas turbine engine, which Bravo said could help reduce cost, provide real-time awareness of engine health and demonstrate use of predictive simulation and modeling tools.

“This award will provide the supercomputing resources to make possible our collaboration between our laboratory, NAVAIR, Pratt & Whitney, the University of Cincinnati and Cascade Tech on digital twin models in propulsion,” Bravo said.

The project is expected to run for up to four years and the Pentagon will begin providing resources to awardees on Oct. 1.