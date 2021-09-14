AFLCMC Eyes to Use GHOST Sensor for Improved Aircraft Flexibility

GHOST Program

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) sensor division is eyeing to utilize a sensor that offers flexibility in flying on various aircraft as the unit develops a platform-agile and open architecture technology for airborne signals intelligence.

Under the Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program, the sensor will be placed in a pod attached under the aircraft as part of the initial configuration, the Air Force Materiel Command said Friday.

Jeremy Shock, signals intelligence branch chief, said they are also developing a platform-agnostic technology to allow easier transfer from one airborne platform to another.

AFMC said the GHOST program is currently working with three vendors on a 12-month project to design prototypes.

The government is set to conduct an open architecture testing of the vendors’ systems. Afterward, the GHOST team will conduct an open-source selection to pick an offeror that will develop airborne models for fielding efforts.