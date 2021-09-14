Unanet

AFLCMC Eyes to Use GHOST Sensor for Improved Aircraft Flexibility

Carol Collins September 14, 2021 News, Technology

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) sensor division is eyeing to utilize a sensor that offers flexibility in flying on various aircraft as the unit develops a platform-agile and open architecture technology for airborne signals intelligence. 

Under the Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program, the sensor will be placed in a pod attached under the aircraft as part of the initial configuration, the Air Force Materiel Command said Friday. 

Jeremy Shock, signals intelligence branch chief, said they are also developing a platform-agnostic technology to allow easier transfer from one airborne platform to another. 

AFMC said the GHOST program is currently working with three vendors on a 12-month project to design prototypes. 

The government is set to conduct an open architecture testing of the vendors’ systems. Afterward, the GHOST team will conduct an open-source selection to pick an offeror that will develop airborne models for fielding efforts.

