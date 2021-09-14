Cybersecurity Exec Kiersten Todt Named CISA Chief of Staff

Kiersten Todt Chief of Staff CISA

Kiersten Todt, formerly executive director of a cybersecurity commission under Barack Obama, has been appointed to serve as chief of staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

She will lead efforts to develop plans, manage resources and establish objectives in pursuit of CISA's goals, the agency said Monday.

Todt formerly served as CEO of Liberty Group Ventures, where she also supported the National Institute of Standards and Technology in efforts to develop a cybersecurity framework.

She also held the role of managing director at the Cyber Readiness Institute, a nonprofit that gathered executives from across the globe to create free cybersecurity resources for small businesses.

In 2016, she was the executive director of Obama's Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, where she led the documentation of cybersecurity recommendations.

"I look forward to shaping CISA’s long-term planning and working with industry, federal agencies and state, local, tribal and territorial government partners to chart the path forward for a more secure and resilient nation,” Todt said about her new role.