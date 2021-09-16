Lori Ortega and Matt Kittrell Named to CGI Knoxville Center Leadership Team

CGI Knoxville Center

Lori Ortega and Matt Kittrell have been selected to lead the federal and commercial operations, respectively, of CGI’s newly opened technology center in Knoxville , Tennessee.

Vice President of CGI’s U.S. Centers, Will LaBar , expressed his excitement in welcoming the two industry leaders to the center’s team.

“Their experience and leadership, along with their Knoxville ties, puts us in a strong position to reach our goals for the Knoxville Center and maximize the impact of our partnerships across the community,” LaBar added.

CGI veteran Lori Ortega brings three decades of leadership experience to her new role, including 12 years at CGI Federal working in program and IT portfolio management, strategy development and business operations for space and government health agency clients.

“I value the success CGI has had in other communities where we’ve established technology centers and I’m committed to replicating that success in Knoxville, providing opportunities for the community’s students, graduates and professionals,” said Ortega.

In Kittrell’s new role, he will focus on service delivery for CGI’s Commercial and State Government clients and will build community development partnerships in the Knoxville area. He brings over 20 years of experience in business services and management consulting to CGI and holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

Kittrell looks forward to collaborating with local talent and said his Knoxville team has already “hit the ground running” with community engagement and work through the company’s [email protected] program.