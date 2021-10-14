Accenture Federal Services Releases Futureframe Report to Help Federal Agencies Improve Customer Experience

AFS Futureframe

Accenture ’s federal business arm has released its new Futureframe: Human-Centered Design at Societal Scale report to provide federal agencies with specific steps to improve their customer experiences in response to growing digital demands.

The report’s co-author, Elaine Beeman , senior managing director and civilian portfolio lead for Accenture Federal Services said, “To meet the moment, federal leaders must accelerate the shift to digital to ensure customer experience with the federal government meets, or even exceeds, the experience they have with their favorite brands and serves a diverse customer base, including underserved and hard-to-reach populations.”

Futureframe is expected to help agencies implement transformational changes and sustainable improvement measures through an array of tools and strategies that combine human-centered design, systems design and ethnographic research, the company said Thursday.

Beeman noted that the new report outlines actionable plans for agencies to deploy in order to address the increased demand and raised expectations for government services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting effects on the federal sector.

Accenture’s Futureframe report coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Accenture Federal Studio , which has served missions for the company’s defense, national security, health, safety and citizen services clients since 2016.

Tim Irvine , managing director and lead for Accenture Federal Studio, said the program combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, quantum computing and mixed reality, among other emerging technologies, to help “clients move ideas confidently from vision, to prototype, to pilot, to impact at-scale.”