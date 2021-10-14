CACI Wins All 10 Pools on GSA ASTRO IDIQ; CEO John Mengucci Quoted

John Mengucci President

CACI International has been selected as a prime contractor for all 10 pools on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) ten-year, multibillion-dollar, multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ASTRO contract .

Under the contract, CACI’s work will span ASTRO pools including data operations, aviation, space, maritime, mission operations, ground, research and development, training services, support services and systems integration and development, the company said Thursday.

“As a prime contract awardee, CACI will provide widespread expertise and technology across air, sea, ground, and space to protect our national interests from emerging threats,” said two-time Wash100 Award winner John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Mengucci shared that CACI’s diverse portfolio of advanced technology capabilities, as well as recent key contract wins in support of national security initiatives, positions the company to deliver actionable results to its federal agency customers.

“CACI has the unique ability to combine agile at scale methodologies, as well as coupling that with our deep customer understanding to modernize applications, infrastructure, and business processes,” Mengucci stated.

The company will leverage its artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, machine learning, modernization, ISR and cloud capabilities and experience to support current and future U.S. government mission needs through the ASTRO program.