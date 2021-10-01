Intelligent Waves, Teradici Partnership to Enhance Phantom Cyber-Defense Communication Platform; John Hammes Quoted

John Hammes CSO Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading federal IT systems integrator company, has announced a strategic collaboration with Teradici to optimize the user experience on the company’s award-winning Phantom cyber-defense communications platform.

IW will leverage Teradici’s PCoIP remote display protocol and Cloud Access Software (CAS) technologies to bring full fidelity, distortion-free and color-accurate improvements to the Phantom system, the company said Friday.

“Our strategic partnership with Teradici has produced the most advanced offering for securing cloud access in tandem with Phantom, our flagship solution for secure Open-Source Intelligence,” said John Hammes , IW’s Chief Strategy Officer.

IW’s Phantom system uses the company’s GRAYPATH network capabilities to reduce detection, interception and exploitation of application traffic while obfuscating users’ location, IP and data usage. The system gives organizations the ability to conduct open-source information research and data gathering while providing security from exposure to foreign intelligence.

Additionally, Phantom’s cloud-based capability provides for secure telework, enabling government organizations to ensure security while leveraging a remote, global workforce.

With the integration of Teradici’s PCoIP technology, which allows for high-performance CPU or GPU throughput regardless of bandwidth or connection, Phantom will improve its ability to provide immersive and secure geospatial mapping, 3D and VR modeling, aerospace and Navy simulation training and R&D capabilities to its government agency customers.