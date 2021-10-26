Unanet

State Department to Establish New Cyber Bureau Amid Ransomware Threat

Nichols Martin October 26, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

The State Department will stand up a bureau dedicated to cyber policy in response to ransomware attacks experienced by the U.S., Reuters reported Monday.

The Senate will confirm an official to serve as the bureau’s ambassador, according to Ned Price, a spokesperson of the State Department.

Price noted that the department also plans to employ a special agent that would lead technology diplomacy for emerging technology. The U.S. government has been engaging in other efforts to address the growing threat of ransomware.

Recently, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA) and the FBI released an advisory that tackles the BlackMatter ransomware.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DCSA Director William Lietzau: Insider Threat Program Expansion Shows Results

William Lietzau, director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), said the Department of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved