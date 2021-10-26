State Department to Establish New Cyber Bureau Amid Ransomware Threat

The State Department will stand up a bureau dedicated to cyber policy in response to ransomware attacks experienced by the U.S., Reuters reported Monday.

The Senate will confirm an official to serve as the bureau’s ambassador, according to Ned Price, a spokesperson of the State Department.

Price noted that the department also plans to employ a special agent that would lead technology diplomacy for emerging technology. The U.S. government has been engaging in other efforts to address the growing threat of ransomware.

Recently, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA) and the FBI released an advisory that tackles the BlackMatter ransomware.