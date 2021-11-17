Baird’s Jean Stack Moderates Fireside Chat With EverWatch CEO John Hillen During 2021 Government & Defense Conference

Baird Managing Director and a previous Wash100 Award recipient Jean Stack hosted a fireside chat during the company’s 2021 Government & Defense Conference on Wednesday featuring EverWatch CEO John Hillen .

During the fireside chat, Jean Stack moderated a conversation with Hillen, also a former Wash100 Award winner, to discuss the latest news and initiatives from the EverWatch Corporation. Hillen discussed with Jean Stack during the third session of Baird’s annual conference how EverWatch continues to support the intelligence community and government agencies and provides advanced technology solutions for their intelligence, defense and other critical national security missions,

In addition, Hillen also explored the mission expertise and data science support that EverWatch provides to our government agencies as they address the latest trends and challenges that we face together in the federal sector as well as the use of complex data tools and frameworks that utilize the latest capabilities in machine learning and AI, high-performance computing and advanced data analytics to provide the necessary tools and solutions for our government’s biggest issues.

A recognized industry leader in the technology contracting space, Hillen served in 2012 and 2013 as the chairman of the Professional Services Council (PSC) and currently sits on the boards of several defense, intelligence, and energy firms. A decorated combat veteran and noted national security scholar, he has led four defense and intelligence technology firms in Northern Virginia.

Baird’s Annual Government & Defense Conference provides one of the most significant events of the entire year for the elite leaders across the federal landscape and industry to discuss and give their invaluable insights into the key industry trends and market outlook.

The event was available for in-person attendance and was also offered virtually to share the impressive presentations, fireside chats, industry panels and networking opportunities for anyone who could attend the conference across the globe.