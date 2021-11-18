BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker Talks BlueHalo Effect, Mission Priorities At Baird’s 4th Annual Government & Defense Conference

BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker spoke at Baird’s 2021 Government & Defense Conference on Wednesday to discuss BlueHalo’s “generationally important” core mission areas, recent growth metrics, development projections and notable technological advancements as the platform enters its third year and continues to deliver on its mission of transforming modern warfare.

Moneymaker began his BlueHalo presentation with a look into how the company’s culture and strategic efforts are aligned with closing the gap between where the U.S. currently stands and where it needs to be regarding its national security posture on a global scale.

“We curate the threat, the domains and the technologies into what we call the BlueHalo effect,” Moneymaker shared. “Simply put, that is a protective ring around everything that we hold dear. It is our namesake. We deliver on that through a culture of inspired engineering and the ability to move at the speed of mission.”

To explain how BlueHalo advances its mission, Moneymaker noted that the company’s extensive network of infrastructure facilities, spanning over half a million square feet around the country, helps BlueHalo make significant advancements across its primary mission areas of directed energy and counter UAS; space priority; space technology; cyber and SIGINT; autonomy; and advanced RF.

“So how do we continue to innovate and keep pace with the mission? Frankly, I think it starts with having underpinned infrastructure, differentiated lab infrastructure and facilities across each one of the major areas that we focus on,” Moneymaker added, noting that these facilities provide BlueHalo’s customers with greater confidence in the company’s ability to deliver at scale.

To close his address, Moneymaker emphasized the critical importance of BlueHalo’s workforce which is comprised of over 1,300 “highly cleared, highly credentialed” employees, 35 percent of whom hold advanced degrees, and 100 of whom hold PhDs.

“I often tell our folks, we don’t make toasters. We don’t write insurance software. There’s nothing wrong with either of those two product lines, but what we do matters. That’s what gets us up every morning,” Moneymaker said in closing.

Baird’s fourth annual Government & Defense Conference offered a variety of virtual, in-person and hybrid events including industry panels, fireside chats and insightful company presentations across the government contracting sector.

The networking event gathered elite industry executives, government agency leaders and capital providers to discuss key industry trends and market outlook.