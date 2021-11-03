CACI Enters Agreement to Acquire SA Photonics; CEO John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International announced on Wednesday that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire SA Photonics, Inc. for a total purchase consideration of $275 million to advance the next-generation communications from space to airborne and ground platforms at scale.

Through the acquisition, CACI will expand its capabilities as the leading U.S.-based free-space optical (FSO) laser communications provider supporting space, airborne, and terrestrial missions to U.S. government and commercial customers.

“For two decades, CACI has successfully delivered FSO communications to advance evolutionary technology for the protection and exploration of the contested space domain,” said John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI and two-time Wash100 Award winner. “With SA Photonics, our combined technology enables us to deliver immediate FSO communications across all domains.”

SA Photonics’ owned IP technology offers low size, weight, power, and cost (SWAP-C) solutions that transmit data 25 times faster than current radio frequency systems while also utilizing payloads that are half the normal size.

In addition, CACI will also expand its modern photonics production facilities in California, Florida, and New Jersey. CACI expects to close the transaction by the end of this calendar year.

During a recent Executive Spotlight with ExecutiveBiz, Mengucci commented on the level of CACI’s success and organic growth while also improving its product differentiation to create value for the company’s shareholders and customers?

“With 60 years of success with our employees and shareholders, we know that our strong culture of ethics and innovation, integrity and ethics is always going to be here. We focus very much on operational excellence,” said Mengucci. “We always have strong foundational elements. At the end of the day, that’s what drives growth from a financial side, but it also drives career growth for our employees.”

