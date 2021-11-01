Colin Kahl: DOD to Create New Climate-Focused Role

Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, said the Pentagon plans to appoint an official responsible for overseeing climate change response, Defense One reported Monday.

Kahl said his team will undergo organizational changes to address climate-related issues and align its documents with the corresponding response efforts.

He said the Department of Defense might announce the new climate-focused senior official in the coming weeks. The undersecretary said DOD may also include climate-related efforts in bilateral and multilateral defense engagements.

“You can expect the Department of Defense to be there when the agenda suits the topics where our expertise I think can be most brought to bear,” he said regarding DOD’s lack of presence at the Conference of the Parties, a global climate change conference scheduled to take place from Nov. 9th to 19th at Glasgow, U.K.