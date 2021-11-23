FTC Chair Lina Khan Announces Key Appointments to AI Strategy Group

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan has announced new appointments to an artificial intelligence strategy group within the Office of Policy Planning that will advise the agency on emerging technology issues.

Olivier Sylvain, a law professor from Fordham University, will serve as Khan’s senior adviser on technology and New York University’s Meredith Whittaker, Amba Kak and Sarah Myers West will all work as the chair’s senior advisers on AI, the FTC said Friday.

Kak most recently served as director of global policy at NYU’s AI Now Institute and was a global policy adviser at Mozilla. West and Whittaker also joins FTC from AI Now Institute where they served as a research scholar and a faculty director respectively.

Khan also appointed Northeastern University professor John Kwoka to serve as her chief economist who will work on developing an updated approach to merger review policies.

Kwoka previously worked for the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Communications Commission and the antitrust division of the Department of Justice.

“Tackling unlawful conduct requires that we ensure our law enforcement and policy work are keeping pace with new market realities. These leaders in tech and economic policy will work alongside experts within the FTC and my office to help us realize that goal,” Khan said.