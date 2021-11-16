Jacobs Selected to Continue Architecture, Engineering Support for U.S. State Department’s Overseas Building Operations; Tim Byers Quoted

Jacobs has received its third consecutive architecture and engineering support services contract from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Building Operations.

Under the potential five-year, $250 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Jacobs will continue its 35 years of support to OBO spanning a range of design, construction management and support services, the company said Tuesday.

“We continue to leverage our capabilities, tools and technology to drive value, increase resiliency and sustainability, lower risk and provide best-in-class stewardship of OBO’s worldwide portfolio,” commented Tim Byers , senior vice president and general manager of federal and environmental solutions at Jacobs.

As part of the contract, Jacobs will provide program-level process- and procedure-improvement support as well as facilities surveys and analyses.

Additionally, the IDIQ covers a range of project-specific support services including master plans, site expansion studies, project phasing analysis, historic structures surveys and security mitigation studies.

Byers added that Jacobs will leverage its global footprint, qualifications and experience to “execute comprehensive professional services” for tasks under the contract.