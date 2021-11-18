LMI CEO Doug Wagoner Discusses Company Growth; Data Analytics During Baird’s 2021 Government & Defense Conference

Doug Wagoner , president and CEO of LMI as well as a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, sat with Jean Stack , managing director for Baird and a previous Wash100 Award winner , during the latter’s 2021 Government & Defense Conference on Wednesday to discuss the latest news and key initiatives that LMI has been focused on over the past year.

Baird’s Government & Defense Conference provides a forum for discussion on key industry trends and market outlook, as well as networking with industry executives, government officials, and capital providers.

During the fireside chat, Doug Wagoner talked about the company’s growth strategy and focus towards establishing the company in new markets towards its greater 2025 growth goals. In addition, Wagoner and Stack discussed LMI’s data-driven approach towards its company culture as well as the impact of data analytics, AI and machine learning towards reaching those goals.

Wagoner also touched on the challenges of moving LMI from a non-profit based organization into one based on growth and profit as well as the impact of receiving the Washington Post’s Top Workplace for Large Companies honor

“That was a great surprise. We are so proud of that,” Wagoner emphasized. It was our first year applying for the honor itself and I figured, ‘It’s our first year and it’d be great to be placed on the list.’ We had no idea that the Washington Post had placed us in the top spot until it was unveiled. It’s been a tremendous honor and has definitely helped us in recruiting and other critical areas.”

The event was available for in-person attendance and was also offered virtually for top executives to have access to the impressive presentations & fireside chats, industry panels, and networking opportunities.