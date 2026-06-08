DISA has unveiled a new Mission Partner Environment strategy to strengthen coalition operations

The framework centers on a shared information environment designed to improve interoperability and secure data-sharing

The agency is planning a phased deployment of capabilities through testing, demonstrations and operational feedback

The Defense Information Systems Agency has introduced a new strategy for the Mission Partner Environment to improve how the U.S. military and allied nations share information and coordinate operations.

Agency leaders unveiled the framework during a panel discussion at AFCEA International’s TechNet Cyber 2026 conference, where they discussed efforts to strengthen digital interoperability and support joint and multinational missions, DISA said Thursday.

How Might the Coalition Information Environment Improve Information-Sharing?

At the center of the strategy is the Coalition Information Environment, or CIE, a shared digital architecture intended to help coalition partners operate through a common information framework rather than relying on separate mission-specific networks. The approach combines data-centric operations with zero trust security principles to support information-sharing while maintaining cybersecurity protections.

Army Lt. Col. David Courter, DISA’s chief of combatant command integration and plans, said the objective is to connect and federate existing environments instead of creating new infrastructures for each operation.

The agency is evaluating the concept through a series of demonstrations and experiments. Central to this effort is the Joint Staff J-6-led Olympus Fires initiative, which serves as the primary vehicle for deploying and scaling CIE, with initial deployment slated for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region.

What Security and Operational Changes Are Planned?

DISA officials said the strategy includes a new operational model that combines a global network operations and security center with regional network operations and security centers to support shared network defense and operations.

The model is intended to improve coordination among combatant commands, DISA and allied partners while providing a more unified approach to securing coalition networks. It is designed as a three-layer architecture consisting of enterprise, core and theater components to improve resiliency and ensure mission continuity if portions of the network experience disruptions.

How Is DISA Approaching CIE Deployment?

According to Nick Creswell, DISA’s portfolio acquisition executive and Mission Partner Environment director, the agency is pursuing a development strategy focused on rapid testing and fielding of capabilities.

Rather than waiting for a single large-scale rollout, DISA plans to introduce capabilities through minimum viable products, operational demonstrations and continuous feedback cycles that allow the agency to refine requirements as technologies mature.

Why Does the Initiative Matter?

The strategy aligns with broader Department of War efforts to modernize coalition information-sharing capabilities and support data-driven military operations.

Earlier this year, DISA Director and DOW Cyber Defense Command Commander Lt. Gen. Paul Stanton, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said zero trust architecture is a key enabler of a more agile Mission Partner Environment, allowing the department to move beyond isolated coalition networks and provide secure access to information across allied forces.