Rick Herrmann Tapped to Lead Microsoft Industry Solution Group as Education VP

Former Intel executive Rick Herrmann has been named vice president of education for Microsoft ’s Industry Solution Group.

“I am thrilled to join a diverse and superb team of global professionals deeply committed to education at Microsoft and to be returning to the educational technology community,” Herrmann said in a LinkedIn post .

Herrmann has extensive experience in implementing strategic campaigns across high performance computing, digital equity and access, higher education and K12 education in U.S. and global markets.

Previously, Herrmann served for over 32 years at Intel, where he most recently held the position of director of Intel’s U.S. Public Sector region. In this capacity, Herrmann supported the company’s public sector customers through IT and digital transformation initiatives.

During his tenure with Intel, he also served in a wide range of senior executive roles including director of U.S. state, local and education vertical sales as well as global manager of the company’s government and high performance computing program office.

Herrmann has received two Intel Achievement awards for excellence in sales and marketing, and he was inducted into Intel America’s Hall of Fame in 2016.