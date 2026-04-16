The 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote has entered its final stretch with the race reaching a fever pitch. With just two weeks remaining before voting closes, industry leaders are making decisive moves up the leaderboard as the GovCon community rallies behind its top executives.

With just two weeks left, the window to influence the outcome is closing fast. Every voter holds the power to reshape the leaderboard and decide who will take home the coveted Wash100 Popular Vote Award.

Who Has Broken Into the Top 10 as the Clock Ticks Down?

Brandon Daniels , CEO of Exiger , continues to anchor the private-sector field at No. 6, but the most dramatic developments are unfolding just behind him, where a trio of industry leaders has stormed into the top 10 in one of the most consequential shifts of the race.

Srini Attili , SAIC EVP of the civilian business group, is leading the charge. Attili continued his upward climb, reaching No. 7 over the last week and solidifying his position among the most influential figures in the race. His continued ascent comes at a pivotal time, this momentum can make all the difference in the final standings.

DeEtte Gray , CACI president of U.S. operations and the 2025 Wash100 Popular Vote winner , is also making a powerful move, advancing from No. 10 to No. 9 in a week’s time to firmly establish herself in the top tier. With the finish line in sight, her steady climb signals strong and sustained voter backing.

John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI, completes the week’s top 10, jumping from No. 13 to No. 10 in an impressive surge. His multi-spot climb underscores how quickly the rankings can shift and how critical every vote becomes in these final weeks.

Who Is Making a Last-Minute Surge Before Voting Closes?

With time running out, momentum is accelerating across the leaderboard as contenders push to improve their positions before voting closes.

Gen. Michael Guetlein , Golden Dome for America director, advanced from No. 14 to No. 13, continuing to close the gap with the top 10.

Just behind him, Pavan Pidugu , chief digital and information officer of the Department of Transportation, who will keynote the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22, rose from No. 15 to No. 14, strengthening his standing at a crucial moment in the race.

Daniel Driscoll , secretary of the Army, delivered one of the most significant jumps of the week, leaping from No. 22 to No. 16. His rapid ascent highlights the impact of late-stage voter engagement and positions him as a potential disruptor as the countdown continues.

Where Is the Final Push Taking Shape?

Further down the leaderboard, leaders made strategic gains in the last week as the final push begins.

CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango , advanced from No. 20 to No. 19, keeping steady momentum throughout the competition and into these final weeks. Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency powered ahead, climbing from No. 28 to No. 26 with growing support as the voting window narrows.

These moves signal a broader message: with only two weeks left, every position is still in play.

Why Is This the Most Critical Moment in the Race?

The final countdown has begun and the stakes have never been higher.

With industry leaders breaking into the top 10 and others surging up the rankings, the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote is being defined right now. Momentum is peaking, competition is tightening and the outcome is still wide open.

Your votes decide the final ranking.

Every vote cast in these final two weeks has the power to elevate industry leaders like Attili, Gray and Mengucci—or fuel last-minute surges from government contenders like Guetlein, Pidugu and Driscoll.

Time is running out. Make your voice heard before voting closes! Cast your votes today to shape the final outcome of the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote .