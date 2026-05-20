Space data centers promise to be one of the most exciting advancements in IT.

They could amplify computing and AI capabilities on earth, but face a variety of cybersecurity concerns, including low barriers to capable cyber attack tools and worldwide supply chains.

Get the latest space cybersecurity strategies tomorrow at the 2026 Cyber Summit !

Space data centers represent one of the most promising potential advancements in IT. The platforms seek to harness solar power to amplify computing and, especially, artificial intelligence capabilities on earth.

Space titans like SpaceX ’s Elon Musk and Blue Origin ’s Jeff Bezos believe space data centers are foundational to the future success of their businesses. Google and Planet are evaluating how satellites would run AI systems.

Space data centers could offload computing power to orbit, allowing AI firms to scale up the technology without the environmental and political complications they face on earth. But space data centers come with the massive cybersecurity concerns typical of advanced spacecraft.

There are low barriers to compromising space IT systems due to the growing availability of capable public and commercial cyber attack tools. Space systems face unique threats and vulnerabilities that aren’t necessarily present in terrestrial operations.

Additionally, space vehicles feature global supply chains and hardware failures from faulty components provided by adversaries can impact the cybersecurity of these spacecraft.

There has also been a historical lack of communication between governments and commercial space companies for how cyber attacks on orbit take place, and how they can be detected and mitigated. Lastly, there are a wide variety of methods malicious cyber actors can take to compromise space data centers, such as denial of service, hardware backdoors and privilege escalation.

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Let’s dive into five major cybersecurity concerns regarding space data centers:

What Are Cybersecurity Concerns With Space Data Centers?

1. Low Barriers to Effective Cyber Hacking Tools

The growth of networked, or internet-enabled, technologies and devices in spacecraft heightens security risks. Additionally, malicious actors do not always need a great amount of skill to compromise space IT systems because of the growing availability of capable public and commercial cyber attack tools, the Government Accountability Office reported in May 2024.

Space data centers would also serve as attractive targets for cyber attacks as they represent significant investments in innovative technology. This includes a range of sensitive data, such as intellectual property and the data transmitted.

Space vehicles, like space data centers, that are built to exchange information with many other systems or subsystems are more vulnerable to cyber attacks than systems lacking those connections.

2. Unique Characteristics of Space Systems

Cybersecurity professionals are seeing threats and vulnerabilities to space systems that are not necessarily present in terrestrial operations. Space vehicles have unique characteristics, which require bespoke approaches to ensure secure and safe operations in a continually-evolving and challenging environment.

According to an April 2024 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report, space cybersecurity is driven by concerns that different from terrestrial operations, including:

Space vehicles are built for longevity, often 10 years or longer, and upgrading their architectures can be difficult, if not impossible. This means on-board hardware and physical failures over time may not be addressed, if at all.

The high cost of development and delivery leaves many operators unable to harden key portions of their network , use encryption in their communications, or incorporate on-board monitoring into space system designs .

, use . Space vehicles that use commercial off-the-shelf technology and components lack integrated cybersecurity capabilities. This is often due to budget constraints, a dearth of properly trained individuals to incorporate communications and infrastructure security, and time constraints.

3. Worldwide Supply Chains

Spacecraft components are acquired from all over the world. This global supply chain approach can make space vehicles like space data centers vulnerable to malicious actors as hardware implants or vulnerabilities can have a foundational impact on their cybersecurity, the National Institutes of Standards and Technology discussed in a 2023 report.

To deter, or minimize supply chain attacks, organizations should better understand the security and privacy policies of their suppliers. They should also use best practices in acquisition such as using trusted vendors and designing, or embedding, required security.

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4. Vulnerability to a Wide Variety of Cyber Threats

There are a wide variety of cyber threats that could attack space data centers. These include denial of service, hardware backdoors, privilege escalation and payload hijacking , among others, according to a study published in the International Journal of Critical Infrastructure Protection.

Adversaries could exploit a computer network using poorly configured or vulnerable technologies, or phishing, to gain unauthorized access to ground control stations. By disrupting or manipulating space assets, enemies could endanger space data center missions and services.

Clusters and constellations of satellites may experience cyber attacks targeting their command, control and coordination systems. This could lead to disputed mission objectives, loss of satellite control, or even collisions due to jamming, spoofing and malware infections, among others.

5. Lack of Information Sharing Among Space Stakeholders

A cybersecurity challenge facing space data centers is the lack of historical cyber incident reporting , leaving many anomalies classified or undocumented. Lacking this critical information, typical signature-based threat defenses fail, the Aerospace Corp . says.

Successful space vehicle security depends upon tools that comprehend normal operations and identify deviations from expected behavior to find new, or evolving, threats. This is not just a technical issue, but also a communication concern.

This is because there has not always been a common language among government, commercial space companies and research institutions for how cyber attacks take place on-orbit, how they can be detected and how they should be handled.