The Navy is seeking ready-to-deploy autonomous systems that can tackle mine threats with minimal human involvement

Selected vendors can compete for multimillion-dollar awards and potential pathways to future defense contracts

Participants will showcase their systems during live demonstrations at a Navy testing facility

The U.S. Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit have launched a new prize challenge aimed at identifying commercially available technologies that can enhance maritime mine countermeasure operations in contested environments .

The Navy’s ongoing efforts to modernize mine countermeasure capabilities reflect a broader focus on readiness, maritime security and emerging technologies. Learn how leaders are shaping the future of naval operations at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Register now.

What Are the Main Objectives of the Challenge?

The initiative is intended to advance the development and deployment of autonomous and modular technologies that can be rapidly operationalized and maintain effectiveness under degraded or denied communications conditions. These unmanned systems must be capable of locating, reacquiring and neutralizing mines in near-surface and water-column environments, as well as executing the full bottom-mine kill chain while operating at safe standoff ranges.

How Will the Competition Work?

The prize challenge is open to technologies at Technology Readiness Level 7 or higher that can be fielded within six months. The application window closes June 10, followed by a series of in-water demonstrations conducted at a Navy Warfare Center. Final awards are expected in September. Selected participants may receive up to $200,000 in initial funding, while each mission track offers up to $3 million in prize money. Beyond the monetary incentives, successful performers could receive follow-on prototype agreements or procurement opportunities as the Navy expands its mine countermeasure capabilities.

The challenge aligns with the Navy’s broader effort to modernize mine warfare through unmanned and autonomous systems. In recent years, the service has invested in mine countermeasure mission packages for Littoral Combat Ships, awarded contracts for unmanned surface vehicle payloads and support services and pursued next-generation underwater vehicles through programs such as Lionfish and Viperfish.