GSA has joined a presidential task force aimed at countering fraud

The agency will support fraud detection and oversight efforts

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore policies and technologies shaping the future of civilian agency operations.

The General Services Administration has joined the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a governmentwide initiative established in March under an executive order to identify and address waste, fraud and abuse across federal programs.

As federal agencies intensify efforts to combat fraud, waste and abuse across government programs, industry and government leaders continue to explore the policies, technologies and partnerships shaping the future of civilian agency operations. These topics are expected to be part of broader discussions at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. Register now!

GSA said Thursday the task force, chaired by Vice President JD Vance, will leverage the agency’s procurement, technology, shared services and federal real estate capabilities to support investigative and oversight efforts.

The development came nearly five months after President Trump announced a new division within the Department of Justice to address fraud targeting federal government programs, nonprofit organizations, businesses and private citizens.

What Will GSA’s Role Be in the Task Force?

GSA said it will help identify vulnerabilities, accelerate investigations, detect irregularities and protect taxpayer resources.

“GSA sits at the center of the federal acquisition and contracting ecosystem, making us a critical force in the fight against fraud,” said GSA Administrator Edward Forst.

Forst added that GSA will provide analytical capabilities, investigative support and cross-government coordination to help identify fraud patterns and prevent misuse of taxpayer-funded systems.

What Did the Anti Fraud Task Force Leader Say About GSA’s Participation?

Scott Brady, director of the Anti Fraud Task Force, said the government is focused on identifying and eliminating waste, abuse and vulnerabilities affecting federal benefits programs.

“We are committed to uncovering and eliminating waste, abuse, and systemic vulnerabilities that undermine these programs and take advantage of American taxpayers. GSA’s background will be instrumental in delivering President Trump’s promise to protect American taxpayers and ensure resources reach those who truly need them,” Brady added.

Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Special Services, said fraud rates in the public sector are estimated at 20 percent, compared with 3 percent in the private sector, highlighting what he described as a significant gap in fraud prevention capabilities.

At a congressional hearing in early 2025, Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Government Group, said fraud rates in the public sector are estimated at 20 percent, compared with 3 percent in the private sector, highlighting what he described as a significant gap in fraud prevention capabilities.