Department of the Air Force logo. DAF announced Buckley SFB and Malmstrom AFB as potential nuclear microreactor sites
The Department of the Air Force aims to deploy contractor-owned-and-operated nuclear microreactors at military installations under the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations program.
Logo: U.S. Department of the Air Force
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Air Force Picks Buckley SFB, Malmstrom AFB for Nuclear Microreactor Program

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The Department of the Air Force has selected Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana as potential sites for nuclear microreactors, which are intended to power military missions without interruption and strengthen national security.

The department said Wednesday that experts conducted comprehensive data and on-site analyses to identify optimal locations for the microreactors under the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations, or ANPI, program. Buckley SFB and Malmstrom AFB were selected based on existing utility infrastructure, land availability and mission requirements.

Air Force Picks Buckley SFB, Malmstrom AFB for Nuclear Microreactor Program

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What Is the ANPI Program?

The ANPI program, conducted in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit, aims to deploy advanced, contractor-owned-and-operated nuclear microreactors at military installations. Under the initiative, commercial vendors will be responsible for siting, licensing, constructing, operating and decommissioning the systems.

According to DAF, each selected installation will be paired with a commercial nuclear technology vendor whose system aligns with mission and energy requirements. The Department of War previously announced that BWXT Advanced Technologies, General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, Westinghouse Government Services, X-Energy, Antares Nuclear, Kairos Power, Radiant Industries and Oklo will demonstrate safe and secure nuclear power capabilities under ANPI.

The microreactors will be deployed by 2030 or earlier, DAF said.

Why Is the Air Force Deploying Nuclear Microreactors?

The microreactors are expected to strengthen mission readiness through energy resilience and provide consistent power for all essential workloads.

Nancy Balkus, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for infrastructure, energy and environment, added that the initiative ensures that “the department remains the world’s premier Air Force and Space Force.”

“By advancing the use of next-generation nuclear energy, the DAF is strengthening the energy security of our power projection platforms and contributing to long-term national energy leadership,” she stated.

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