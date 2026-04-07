The U.S. Air Force is developing the Aerospace Readiness Enterprise System, or ARES, to modernize how the service manages aircrew operations.

As the Air Force advances initiatives like ARES to modernize operations and unify data, broader digital transformation efforts continue to shape the defense landscape. Register now for the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 and hear experts explore enterprise IT, cyber, AI and other technologies redefining mission readiness.

What Is ARES?

The Air Force said Monday ARES aims to deliver a unified digital platform for aircrew scheduling, training and evaluation across the service’s flying enterprise. The initiative aligns with the call of Troy Meink, secretary of the Air Force and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, for agile acquisition and with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach‘s focus on combat readiness.

The platform is being developed by a cross-functional team led by Kessel Run, the service’s software development division, and backed by Air Education and Training Command, or AETC.

“ARES is our commitment to delivering a modern solution,” said Col. Brian Benton, lead of the AETC Integration Center. “With AETC accounting for approximately 45% of the Air Force’s flying hours and an enterprise user base of approximately 149,000 Airmen, getting this right is a top priority.”

The service expects the platform to serve as a unified data layer designed to provide real-time readiness visibility for commanders and deliver artificial intelligence-enabled optimization tools to support scheduling.

“Developed on a modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform within the Air Force’s new Operations Enterprise Architecture, ARES is designed to provide a one-stop shop for an Airman’s entire career,” Benton noted.

The effort is funded by Air Combat Command and includes collaboration with Air Mobility Command, Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Force Special Operations Command.

What Is the Air Force’s Prototyping Approach to ARES?

The service has launched a 90-day competitive prototyping phase to enable multiple vendors to develop concepts through a challenge-based “bake-off” process.

According to Benton, a select group of users from squadrons across the 19th Air Force will see the prototypes in action this summer and offer feedback to help ensure the system is “built for aviators by aviators.”

“What Airmen will see in June are concepts of what is possible—the art of the possible—not the final, polished product. Their feedback is the critical ingredient that will ensure we build a system they will actually want to use,” Benton added.