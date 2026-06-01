Emily Burdick was named acting director of DOE’s energy security office

The veteran DOE official will lead efforts to protect critical energy infrastructure

The leadership transition comes amid surging energy demand and a rapidly escalating cyberthreat landscape

Emily Burdick has been appointed acting director and principal deputy director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, or CESER.

The DOE office announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post a week ago, describing the position as “a critical role as the nation faces rising energy demand and evolving cyber threats.”

In a separate post, Burdick said she will lead the office’s efforts to strengthen and protect critical energy infrastructure while advancing the Trump administration’s energy security priorities.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into some of the work we started under the first Trump Administration to secure and harden critical energy infrastructure,” Burdick wrote.

What Experience Does Emily Burdick Bring to the Role?

Burdick has served at DOE since July 2025, most recently as chief of staff for the Office of the Under Secretary of Energy. She also previously served as chief of staff for CESER and worked in the department’s Office of Electricity during the first Trump administration, including as acting chief of staff and special adviser.

Before returning to DOE, Burdick was director of government relations for security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute. She also held cybersecurity and infrastructure protection policy positions with the House Homeland Security Committee.

Burdick succeeds Alex Fitzsimmons, who led CESER from May 2025 to May 2026.

Where Is Alex Fitzsimmons Moving?

Fitzsimmons announced that he has assumed the role of associate deputy secretary of energy and senior adviser to Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

He held the CESER director role while serving as acting under secretary of energy, overseeing DOE offices responsible for electricity, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response, among other energy programs.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the transition, Fitzsimmons described Burdick as “a highly organized and effective leader” and congratulated her on her appointment to lead CESER.

What Is CESER?

CESER is responsible for strengthening the security, resilience and emergency preparedness of the U.S. energy sector, including efforts to address cyber and physical threats to critical infrastructure.