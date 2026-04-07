ORNL COO Ann Weaver. Ann Weaver has been appointed chief operating officer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Ann Weaver has been appointed chief operating officer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Photo: Oak Ridge National Laboratory
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Ann Weaver Named COO of Oak Ridge National Laboratory

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Ann Weaver has been appointed chief operating officer of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, marking the start of her tenure as the facility’s deputy for operations and executive vice president of operations for UT-Battelle. Weaver succeeds Balendra Sutharshan, ORNL said Monday.

What Will Weaver Oversee as ORNL COO?

Weaver will manage a broad portfolio covering facilities, infrastructure, business services and IT. In addition, she will lead the development of integrated operational plans aligned with the laboratory’s scientific priorities and those of the Department of Energy, or DOE.

ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer said Weaver has been instrumental in developing the organization’s infrastructure and operational capabilities.

“Her expertise and experience will ensure the laboratory continues to provide the facilities, capabilities, and support necessary for delivering scientific breakthroughs and translating them to real-world impacts,” Streiffer said.

What Experience Does She Bring?  

The executive has spent 22 years at ORNL, most recently as director of the Facilities and Operations Directorate since August 2023. In that role, she managed seven divisions covering laboratory protection, modernization, utilities and logistics, and oversaw capital construction projects. She was COO for the Neutron Sciences Directorate, overseeing operations for DOE’s High Flux Isotope Reactor and Spallation Neutron Source. In addition, Weaver spent seven years leading the Facilities Management Division, managing operations and maintenance across approximately 500 facilities.

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