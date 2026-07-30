Reveille Forge builds on Operation Jailbreak Sprint 1 and the Army’s API Marketplace

Vendors get a fast track from initial integration to formal testing

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The U.S. Army’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires has launched “Reveille Forge,” an integrated development environment at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama that seeks to speed up the integration and delivery of new capabilities to the force.

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What Is Reveille Forge?

The Army said Wednesday Reveille Forge is a permanent integrated development environment at Redstone Arsenal where industry, government and academic partners can test and integrate new capabilities into government-owned systems. The Army’s PAE Fires designed the facility to operate with a lean standing footprint, while retaining the ability to surge support when new capabilities need to move quickly into operational theaters.

The facility grows out of momentum built during the Pathway for Innovation and Technology-led Operation Jailbreak Sprint 1 and the Army’s first API Marketplace, which went live in May. Sprint 1 focused on countering unmanned aerial systems and integrated air and missile defense threats, bringing together more than 50 companies and 600 participants who integrated more than 74 previously isolated capabilities. The team then moved into “JB 1.5” to harden those capabilities at Redstone Arsenal, setting the stage for PAE Fires to establish Reveille Forge as a permanent hackathon environment tied to its portfolio objectives.

Why Did PAE Fires Launch Reveille Forge?

PAE Fires launched Reveille Forge to make system integration the starting point of capability development rather than a late-stage add-on. The facility brings industry, government and academic stakeholders into a single collaborative space, extending the model proven during Operation Jailbreak, where competing companies worked side by side in shared validation zones.

PAE Fires will work with existing partners and interested vendors through government-approved mechanisms to support integration, collaboration and evaluation inside the facility.

In November, the Army announced the formation of six PAEs, including PAE Fires, as part of an acquisition reorganization aimed at accelerating the delivery of weapons systems and technology to warfighters.

What Are the Phases of the Integrate-First Pathway?

Reveille Forge introduces an “Integrate-First” pipeline for established and emerging vendors. The pathway runs through three phases:

Initial integration — Vendors demonstrate their product’s viability by integrating it into the government-owned architecture inside Reveille Forge

— Vendors demonstrate their product’s viability by integrating it into the government-owned architecture inside Reveille Forge Capability review — Government stakeholders hold formal capability discussions once initial integration is demonstrated

— Government stakeholders hold formal capability discussions once initial integration is demonstrated Testing — Capabilities that prove valuable advance to testing, which may inform follow-on testing, experimentation, acquisition decisions or other government actions consistent with applicable laws, regulations and competition requirements

What Did Army Officials Say About Reveille Forge?

“Carrying forward the momentum of Operation Jailbreak, Reveille Forge continues to drive early collaboration and integration, rapidly turning emerging technology into deployable capabilities,” said Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, the Army’s portfolio acquisition executive for fires.

“With Reveille Forge, system integration is the first thing we do, not the last. If a vendor can prove their capability works inside our architecture, they earn a fast path to a capability review and testing, which may ultimately get new technology into Soldiers’ hands faster,” said Jeannie Sommer, director of integrated fires at the Army.