The U.S. Army has launched Operation Jailbreak to break down barriers between military systems

More than 50 companies are participating in the hackathon to help enhance battlefield connectivity

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said the initiative is intended to help development of simpler, integrated tactical networks

The U.S. Army has launched its first Right to Integrate, or R2I, sprint, called Operation Jailbreak , at Fort Carson, Colorado.

The Army’s efforts to enhance tactical networks are helping build a more connected and capable force for future operations. Learn how leaders are advancing network modernization, AI and other emerging technologies at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Register now.

What Is Operation Jailbreak?

Operation Jailbreak is a three-week event that has brought together approximately 600 participants and more than 50 companies to connect previously isolated military systems, enabling real-time data-sharing among sensors, weapons platforms and command-and-control technologies, the Army said Sunday. The event is the first major activity under the R2I initiative , which was launched in early May. R2I seeks to establish open interfaces in current and future systems operating across formations, platforms and domains.

Why Is the Right to Integrate Effort Urgent?

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the push was shaped in part by lessons from Ukrainian operations and the need for simpler, more integrated tactical networks. The Army intends to send software updates and integrations from the Fort Carson sprint to forces within the Central Command within 30 days, prioritizing air defense systems and counter-drone threats.

How Will R2I Affect Acquisition?

The Army has launched an application programming interface, or API, marketplace to allow vendors to publish and document interfaces securely.