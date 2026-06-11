When Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the Army to launch a “comprehensive transformation strategy” in April 2025, the goal was ambitious: create a more lethal force capable of adapting to rapidly changing battlefield conditions while accelerating modernization and reforming acquisition practices.

One year later, the Army Transformation Initiative , or ATI, has moved from strategy to execution.

While many of its most significant changes are still unfolding, the Army has already begun restructuring formations , modernizing aviation forces , streamlining organizations and redirecting resources toward emerging technologies such as drones, autonomous systems, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence.

As Army leaders continue implementing the ATI across the force, government contractors have a growing stake in understanding how the initiative is changing modernization priorities, acquisition strategies and future investment decisions.

The 2026 Army Summit on June 18 gives government contractors a front-row seat to the latest in ATI execution across autonomy, warfighting tech , force structure and acquisition reform. Whether you’re looking to better understand the Army’s shifting requirements, identify emerging opportunities or build relationships with key decision-makers, the summit offers valuable insight into where the service is headed and how industry can help get it there— register today .

How Much Progress Has the Army Made on Transformation?

Army leaders established three primary objectives when ATI launched in 2025: deliver critical warfighting capabilities faster, optimize force structure, eliminate waste and obsolete programs.

Over the past year, the Army has made visible progress across all three areas.

One of the most notable developments has occurred within Army aviation. Army officials reported “significant headway” in aviation restructuring efforts , including the divestiture of nearly 60 percent of legacy AH-64D Apache helicopters and continued transition to newer AH-64E aircraft, according to Breaking Defense. Multiple aviation formations have been reorganized or deactivated as part of broader force structure changes. While these efforts signal significant progress, the purchases have led to congressional scrutiny due to the appropriations set out in the approved budget, according to Defense One.

The Army has also continued pursuing many of the capability priorities outlined in the original transformation guidance , including long-range strike systems, unmanned aerial and ground systems, counter-drone technologies, electromagnetic warfare capabilities, AI-enabled systems and air and missile defense modernization. Senior leaders have repeatedly pointed to these technologies as essential for future conflicts and competition with near-peer adversaries.

At the organizational level, ATI has already produced some of the most significant structural changes in decades. The inactivation of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC , in late 2025 represented a major milestone in the Army’s effort to streamline command structures and reduce bureaucratic layers. Army officials described the move as part of a broader effort to improve agility and better align force development with future operational requirements.

Join Army decision-makers like Deputy Chief of Staff G-6 LTG Jeth Rey and Acting Deputy for Acquisition & Systems Management Martin Zybura at the 2026 Army Summit this coming Thursday to gain valuable insights into the progress of the Army Transformation Initiative on all fronts; from acquisition changes to technology priorities and compliance objectives.

How Is ATI Affecting Army Acquisition and the DIB?

For the GovCon community, perhaps the most consequential aspect of ATI remains acquisition reform.

From the outset, Army leaders described ATI as more than a force structure initiative. The strategy specifically called for acquisition reform, modernization of defense contracts, elimination of inefficient procurement practices and accelerated capability delivery.

Over the past year, that emphasis has increasingly translated into efforts to redirect funding away from legacy systems and toward capabilities that directly contribute to battlefield effectiveness. Army leaders have continued to stress the need to prioritize investments in autonomous systems, AI-enabled technologies, long-range fires, electronic warfare and counter-UAS capabilities while reducing spending on programs that no longer align with future operational requirements.

The initiative is also reshaping Army business operations. The Army has pursued efforts to consolidate duplicative business applications, automate administrative processes and simplify internal workflows to improve efficiency and free resources for modernization priorities, according to DefenseScoop.

At the same time, ATI has attracted increasing attention from Congress. Lawmakers have sought additional information regarding force structure changes, program reductions, readiness impacts and implementation timelines , according to Defense One. This push comes as lawmakers demand more details and apply increasing scrutiny to the initiative.

For GovCons seeking to do business with the Army, understanding their commitment to prioritize technologies that increase lethality, improve operational effectiveness and deliver capabilities faster is critical. Companies supporting autonomy, AI, electronic warfare, command and control, counter-drone systems and long-range precision fires are at an advantage as ATI enters its second year.

What Comes Next for the Army Transformation Initiative?

While much work remains ahead, the first year of ATI demonstrates the Army’s willingness to make difficult organizational and investment decisions in pursuit of modernization goals. Army leaders have consistently emphasized that transformation must occur without sacrificing readiness and that modernization efforts must remain closely tied to operational requirements and lessons learned from contemporary conflicts.

As ATI moves into its next phase, industry will be watching closely to see how acquisition reforms, force structure changes and technology investments continue to evolve. The initiative’s long-term success will ultimately be measured by whether it can deliver the capabilities soldiers need while creating a more agile, efficient and adaptable Army for future warfare.

Many of the priorities driving the Army Transformation Initiative, including autonomy, AI, command-and-control modernization, acquisition reform and rapid capability delivery, will be front and center at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18.

Attendees have the opportunity to hear from Assistant Secretary of the Army, Financial Management and Comptroller Hon. Marc Andersen who will provide insight into Army’s spending goals, while Deputy Executive Director, U.S. Army Contracting Command Katie Thompson and Principal Military Deputy to the ASA (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology) and Director, Army Acquisition Corps LTG Robert Collins will shed light into the Army’s acquisition overhaul, current procurement priorities and lesser-known ways to sell to the service.