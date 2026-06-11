Trump has signed the Secure America Act into law

The measure provides funding for DHS, ICE and CBP through fiscal year 2029

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will examine AI, cyber defense and other DHS priorities

President Donald Trump has signed into law the Secure America Act, a measure that provides approximately $70 billion in funding for the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection through fiscal year 2029.

As CBP and ICE move forward with funding provided under the Secure America Act, government and industry leaders will examine the agencies’ evolving priorities at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit. The Nov. 12 event will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, cyber defense and operational capabilities across DHS. Save your seat now and join the conversation!

The White House said Wednesday that Trump signed the legislation after Congress approved it through budget reconciliation procedures. The signing came a day after the House voted 214-212 to approve the measure. The Senate passed the bill Friday.

What Are the Provisions of the Secure America Act?

According to a congressional summary, the measure provides funding for CBP personnel, border security technology and screening efforts, and immigration enforcement activities.

The legislation also allocates funding for ICE personnel, Homeland Security Investigations, immigration enforcement operations, IT, transportation, facility and fleet maintenance, the Office of the Principal Legal Adviser and agreements that allow state and local agencies to conduct immigration enforcement functions.

In addition, the bill provides funding for DHS immigration enforcement efforts and for state and local agency participation in homeland security activities.

How Does the Secure America Act Build on Earlier DHS Funding Legislation?

In April, Trump signed a measure restoring funding to most DHS components and ending a 76-day lapse in appropriations for the department. The legislation funded agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Secret Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, through the end of fiscal year 2026.

The DHS appropriations measure did not provide funding for ICE and Border Patrol within CBP, prompting lawmakers to pursue a separate legislative effort to fund immigration enforcement agencies.

ICE and Border Patrol continued operating during the funding lapse using previously appropriated funds.