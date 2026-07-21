The new members come from academia, government and defense industry organizations

Pamela Evans will chair the board, with Patrick Stadter as vice chair

The board provides Air Force leaders with advice on science and technology priorities

The Department of the Air Force has appointed 14 members to its Scientific Advisory Board, adding leaders from industry, academia and government to provide independent science and technology advice to senior Air Force and Space Force officials.

The appointments were nominated by the secretary of the Air Force and approved by the secretary of war, according to a Monday announcement from the Air Force public affairs office.

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Who Joined the DAF Scientific Advisory Board?

The new members are Mark Ackermann, Patrick Antkowiak, Brent Appleby, Michael Bear, Suzanne Beers, Robert Behler, Josh Erling, Pamela Evans, Mark McDaniel, James Moreland Jr., Kevin Saeger, Nils Sandell Jr., Patrick Stadter and Grant Stokes. Evans will serve as board chair, while Stadter will serve as vice chair.

The appointees represent organizations, including Iowa State University, Sandia National Laboratories, MIT Lincoln Laboratory and defense companies such as RTX. Several members previously held senior leadership positions at The Aerospace Corp., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Air Force Research Laboratory and NASA.

What Role Does the Scientific Advisory Board Serve?

The Scientific Advisory Board provides independent advice to the secretary of the Air Force on science and technology matters affecting DAF. Its recommendations also inform the Air Force chief of staff and the chief of space operations on technical challenges and emerging capabilities.

Established in 1944, the board operates as a federal advisory committee and conducts studies on topics identified by department leadership. It also reviews science and technology work performed by the Air Force Research Laboratory to assess its technical quality and relevance to Air Force and Space Force missions.

DAF said the newly appointed members will help accelerate the development and deployment of advanced technologies to strengthen the readiness and capabilities of Airmen and Guardians.