The YFQ-44A Collaborative Combat Aircraft effectively deployed an air-to-air missile and hit a digital target during a live-fire demonstration

The test was led by the 412th Test Wing’s Air Dominance Combined Test Force

The demonstration marks a milestone toward the operational capability of CCA

The Department of the Air Force announced Wednesday that it has completed a live-fire test of the YFQ-44A Collaborative Combat Aircraft, marking a significant step forward in the service’s push to field semi-autonomous systems designed for contested environments.

“This live-fire test is an important next step in the development of Collaborative Combat Aircraft,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. “We’re one step closer to delivering capabilities to the warfighter.”

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What Happened During the Live Demonstration?

During the test, the aircraft fired an AIM-120 air-to-air missile at a digital target over restricted airspace in the Mojave Desert. The 412th Test Wing’s Air Dominance Combined Test Force ran the event in coordination with the broader CCA program. The team includes active-duty airmen, government civilians and contractor personnel.

What Are the Implications of the Live-Fire Test Results?

The exercise builds on a phased test campaign that started earlier this year with inert weapons carriage flights, which were used to gather in-flight data and confirm the aircraft could safely handle live ammunition. Later phases in the campaign verified that the data link connecting the aircraft to its weapons system could accurately carry out operator commands within a simulated setting.

“Moving from inert carriage earlier in the year to this weapon release demonstrates program maturity, allowing us to validate our digital integration models with actual data,” said Gen. Dale White, Department of War direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems. “These tests provide operational validation that Collaborative Combat Aircraft can execute the weapon employment sequence autonomously within pilot-defined parameters, accelerating capability delivery to the warfighter,” he explained.

CCA program officials emphasized that the program is built around keeping a human in the loop. The CCA platform is not designed to fire weapons on its own — it is the human operator who retains command and control of the aircraft throughout a mission.