Dennis Papula has joined the U.S. Department of Labor as deputy CIO for mission support

Papula will oversee DOL’s business applications portfolio

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore IT, AI adoption and more

Dennis Papula has joined the U.S. Department of Labor as deputy chief information officer for mission support , effective Sept. 6, the U.S. Department of Labor OCIO announced Friday.

As the Labor Department continues to advance its technology modernization efforts, the agency is looking to strengthen the IT capabilities and digital services that support its mission. At the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29, DOL Chief Information Officer Mangala Kuppa will join federal technology leaders and industry executives to discuss the priorities shaping the future of federal civilian IT. Secure your spot now to gain firsthand insights on federal civilian modernization priorities.

What Will Papula Oversee at the Labor Department?

In his new position, Papula will oversee the department’s business applications portfolio.

He is responsible for directing the strategy, delivery and modernization of business systems and digital services that support mission execution across the department.

Who Is Dennis Papula?

Papula brings more than 20 years of federal technology leadership experience, including expertise in IT modernization, cybersecurity, operational improvement and team leadership.

Most recently, he served as chief information officer at the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, where he led IT strategy, modernization and cybersecurity efforts supporting the agency’s national public health preparedness and response mission, according to his LinkedIn profile.

During his tenure at NIH, as acting CIO and deputy CIO, Papula led IT strategy and governance for a $1.8 billion enterprise portfolio spanning the agency’s 27 institutes and centers.

Papula also previously served as chief technology officer at HHS’ Program Support Center, where he developed and implemented an enterprise technology strategy and roadmap supporting HHS shared services.

Earlier in his federal career, he held senior IT leadership positions across HHS and the General Services Administration, working on enterprise IT modernization, shared services and governance across federal agencies.

Papula holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in information management from Syracuse University.